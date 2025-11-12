Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.30% to Rs 184.53 croreNet profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose 31.98% to Rs 43.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.30% to Rs 184.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 146.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales184.53146.10 26 OPM %32.5529.03 -PBDT69.6251.10 36 PBT59.5442.21 41 NP43.3332.83 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content