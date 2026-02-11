Adventz Securities Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 15.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.58% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of Adventz Securities Enterprises rose 15.46% to Rs 9.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.58% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.961.2945.8365.890.440.850.420.829.418.15

