Adventz Securities Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Adventz Securities Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net loss of Adventz Securities Enterprises reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.13% to Rs 20.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.53% to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.961.20 -20 4.468.04 -45 OPM %28.1334.17 -48.2172.39 - PBDT0.390.41 -5 2.475.82 -58 PBT0.360.40 -10 2.375.78 -59 NP-0.732.41 PL 20.7720.14 3

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

