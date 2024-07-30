Business Standard
Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 13.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales decline 23.76% to Rs 1601.34 crore
Net profit of Aegis Logistics rose 13.54% to Rs 131.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 115.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.76% to Rs 1601.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2100.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1601.342100.53 -24 OPM %14.519.32 -PBDT244.52203.46 20 PBT207.68170.18 22 NP131.49115.81 14
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

