PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 20.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.04% to Rs 161.22 croreNet profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 20.78% to Rs 44.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.04% to Rs 161.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 189.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales161.22189.75 -15 OPM %92.4782.09 -PBDT60.9250.77 20 PBT59.3449.24 21 NP44.4036.76 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content