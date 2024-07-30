Rajshree Polypack standalone net profit rises 91.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.27% to Rs 78.70 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 91.87% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 78.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.78.7072.6913.7911.019.416.605.462.794.012.09