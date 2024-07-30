Rajshree Polypack standalone net profit rises 91.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.27% to Rs 78.70 croreNet profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 91.87% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 78.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.7072.69 8 OPM %13.7911.01 -PBDT9.416.60 43 PBT5.462.79 96 NP4.012.09 92
