Servotech Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 9.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.00% to Rs 112.19 crore

Net profit of Servotech Power Systems rose 9.27% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.00% to Rs 112.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.