South India Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net Loss of South India Paper Mills reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.77% to Rs 89.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.89.8376.935.303.390.33-1.06-3.80-5.53-2.84-4.14