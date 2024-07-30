Business Standard
South India Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales rise 16.77% to Rs 89.83 crore
Net Loss of South India Paper Mills reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.77% to Rs 89.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales89.8376.93 17 OPM %5.303.39 -PBDT0.33-1.06 LP PBT-3.80-5.53 31 NP-2.84-4.14 31
