Aegis Logistics Ltd soars 4.21%, up for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 812.9, up 4.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.32% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% fall in NIFTY and a 2.16% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Aegis Logistics Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 812.9, up 4.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 25912.35. The Sensex is at 84598.03, up 0.87%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has added around 0.22% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36069.85, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.5 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 51.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content