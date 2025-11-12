Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hero MotoCorp Ltd up for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5516.5, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.06% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.61% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5516.5, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 25912.35. The Sensex is at 84598.03, up 0.87%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has slipped around 0.76% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27148.25, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5539.5, up 1.75% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 22.06% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.61% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 23.49 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 0.25%, up for fifth straight session

NSE SME Shreeji Global FMCG starts off bland on Dalal Street

Pearl Global Inds soars after Q2 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 73 cr

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

