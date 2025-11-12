Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 0.25%, up for fifth straight session



Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 15684, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.94% in last one year as compared to a 10.01% jump in NIFTY and a 20.59% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15684, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 25917.75. The Sensex is at 84604.64, up 0.87%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has slipped around 3.91% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27148.25, up 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 15714, up 0.2% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 41.94% in last one year as compared to a 10.01% jump in NIFTY and a 20.59% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 34.53 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

