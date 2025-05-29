Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit declines 51.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 9.56 croreNet profit of Aeonx Digital Technology declined 51.64% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.35% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 34.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.5610.08 -5 34.8134.31 1 OPM %5.656.75 -5.032.07 - PBDT2.021.48 36 6.673.48 92 PBT1.691.27 33 5.772.54 127 NP1.332.75 -52 4.052.73 48
