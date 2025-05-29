Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 44.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.64% to Rs 29.57 croreNet profit of Austin Engineering Company declined 44.38% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.35% to Rs 3.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 106.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.5731.01 -5 106.67111.38 -4 OPM %1.763.84 -4.263.45 - PBDT1.491.99 -25 6.356.33 0 PBT0.981.51 -35 4.784.95 -3 NP0.891.60 -44 3.843.68 4
