Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aether Industries to resume operations at its manufacturing facility II

Aether Industries to resume operations at its manufacturing facility II

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Aether Industries announced that the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), through its communication received today, has revoked the closure order issued on 29 November 2023, following the fire incident, for Manufacturing Facility II. Consequently, the facility is now approved for 100% resumption of operations.

The Company will commence full-capacity operations at Manufacturing Facility II upon ensuring compliance with the stipulated conditions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sona BLW Precision Forgings update on change in shareholding

Sona BLW Precision Forgings update on change in shareholding

NMDC announces prices of iron ore effective 09 Jan

NMDC announces prices of iron ore effective 09 Jan

Trading may be choppy on mixed Asian cues

Trading may be choppy on mixed Asian cues

GIFT Nifty signals a positive start

GIFT Nifty signals a positive start

Indices poised for rebound after selloff

Indices poised for rebound after selloff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon