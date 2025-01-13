Business Standard

Afcom Holdings edges higher after signing deal with Ethihad airways

Afcom Holdings edges higher after signing deal with Ethihad airways

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Afcom Holdings added 2.96% to Rs 1054 after the company announced that it has entered into a long-term contract with the global airline Ethihad to operate regular schedule flights between Chennai-Male sector to move their cargo.

The announcement was made on Sunday, 12 January 2025.

Afcom Holdings engaged in carriage of cargo on airport-to-airport basis. It has been operating Cargo Flights to the ASEAN countries like Singapore, Indonesia and Brunei, particularly to Singapore. The company were led by a management team that has extensive industry experience. It has committed senior management team that has extensive experience in the cargo logistics.

 

The company had reported net profit of Rs 18.86 crore and revenues of Rs 88.76 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

