AFCOM launches new international cargo route to Hanoi, Vietnam

AFCOM launches new international cargo route to Hanoi, Vietnam

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Also inks interline agreement with Viet Jet for businesses across Asia

AFCOM Holdings has announced the launch of a new international cargo route to Hanoi, Vietnam, effective 02 July 2025. This strategic expansion strengthens AFCOM's growing international footprint and reinforces its commitment to offering seamless and efficient logistics solutions across Asia.

In a significant development aligned with this expansion, AFCOM has also signed an interline agreement with Viet Jet, a prominent Vietnamese airline. This collaboration is set to unlock seamless cargo connectivity between India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong via Vietnam, delivering integrated, end to-end logistics solutions for businesses across Asia.

 

The newly introduced route is part of AFCOM's broader strategy to expand its cargo network across fast growing and high-potential markets. South Korea and Taiwan have emerged as two fastest growing trade lanes in the region, while Hong Kong continues to be a critical hub for cross-border e-commerce and high value cargo imports into India.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

