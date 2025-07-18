Friday, July 18, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aurum PropTech receives SEBI approval for SM REIT

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Aurum PropTech is the first public listed company in India to receive a registration certificate from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM REIT) under the name AMSA SM REIT Investment Trust (AMSA).

AMSA operates with a retail-first mindset, robust asset selection process, and a deep commitment of regulatory compliance to make real estate investing more accessible, credible, and rewarding. AMSA is poised to lead the way in providing structured and regulated real estate investment opportunities, catering to the growing demand for secure, high performing investment products.

Post the SEBI approval, AMSA enters the market with a mission to make institutional-quality real estate accessible to retail investors. Leveraging the deep sectoral expertise and integrated capabilities of Aurum PropTech, AMSA is set to establish new standards in transparency, governance, and investor experience. We aim to leverage our tech capabilities to provide an AI-driven digital distribution network with tools for property marketing, investor engagement, asset management, and underwriting.

 

AMSA is evaluating a robust pipeline of A-grade, income-generating commercial properties, strictly adhering to the SM REIT framework standardsbalancing attractive yield potential with long-term financial stability for investors.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

