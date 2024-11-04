Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcons Infrastructure successfully bids for Bhopal Metro Project

Afcons Infrastructure successfully bids for Bhopal Metro Project

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure announced that it was declared as the lowest bidder for construction Package BH-05 of Bhopal Metro Phase 1 project's 12.915 km Blue Line (Line-2) which will connect Bhadbhada Chauraha - Ratnagiri Tiraha via 13 elevated stations. Afcons' bid of Rs. 1006.74 crore was declared the lowest - L1.

This package by Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRCL) includes the construction of the entire Blue Line's viaduct, 13 stations, and a ramp leading to Subhash Nagar Depot which will be shared with Orange Line (Karond Circle - AIIMS) for maintaining and stabling.

MPMRCL had invited bids for the Blue Line's construction, financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) through a 400 million loan. The contract comes with a 3 year construction deadline

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi mulls separation of non-regulated activities for debenture trustees

industry, ibc, pli, bankruptcy

JC Flowers seeks bids to sell Rs 2,613 crore of loans through Swiss auction

Q2

NSE Q2 results: Net profit jumps 57% to Rs 3,137 cr on capital market boom

ABB India

ABB India reports 22% rise in net profit for September 2024 quarter

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

REC to raise Rs 6,500 cr; Bharti Telecom secures Rs 11,150 cr via bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon