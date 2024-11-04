Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of BLS E-Services approves amendments in agreement for acquisition of Aadifidelis Solutions

Board of BLS E-Services approves amendments in agreement for acquisition of Aadifidelis Solutions

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 04 November 2024

The Board of BLS E-Services at its meeting held on 04 November 2024 has approved the amendment in Share Subscription and Purchase Agreement w.r.t. to acquisition of equity shares of Aadifidelis Solutions and its Affiliates (ASPL) by the Company.

ASPL is engaged in distribution and processing of secured and unsecured loans for corporates and individuals. ASPL is rendering services like loans against property, personal loans, credit card, home loans, business loans and working capital financing, etc.

The Company would acquire and invest in 57% of the share capital of ASPL, for an upfront investment (Primary and Secondary) of approx. Rs. 77.85 crore and additional payment on achievement of certain EBITDA milestones in FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bonds

Foreign investors net sellers of Indian bonds in Oct; 2nd outflow in 2024

PremiumBuoyed by robust buying from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), Indian equity benchmarks soared to new heights on both intraday and closing levels on Friday. Strong foreign inflows also bolstered the rupee, which reached a two-month high against the

Quant MF sees investors taking risk-on approach post US elections

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

ABB India Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 21% to Rs 440 crore

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Court asks ED to supply chargesheet to accused in Delhi excise policy case

smoke rises from fire on a plane at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport

LIVE: IAF plane catches fire, crashes in field in Agra, no casualties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon