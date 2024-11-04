Mahindra introduces electric origin SUVs - XEV 9e and BE 6e

The ground-up INGLO architecture, crafted with an Indian heart and a global outlook, packs intuitive, intelligent, and immersive innovations. From class-leading safety standards to exhilarating performance and impressive range and efficiency, INGLO is designed to deliver a multi-sensory driving experience.
The XEV 9e will redefine electric luxury, while the BE 6e delivers bold, athletic performance -the two Indian icons are ready to beat everyone on the globe with their unmissable design, unparalleled technology and unrivalled performance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content