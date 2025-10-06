Monday, October 06, 2025 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krystal Integrated Services gains after securing Rs 157-cr Govt contracts

Krystal Integrated Services gains after securing Rs 157-cr Govt contracts

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Krystal Integrated Services (KISL) rallied 3.10% to Rs 635.70 after it has secured twin contracts worth approximately Rs 157 crore from the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi.

The contracts spanning sanitation and security services will be implemented over a two-year period from 16 October 2025 to 15 October 2027.

The first contract, valued at Rs 83 crore, pertains to sanitation services across educational institutions under the Directorate. KISL will deploy sweepers under a manpower-based model to ensure daily cleaning of classrooms, washrooms, outdoor areas, building exteriors, and stadiums. The initiative aims to maintain consistent hygiene standards for thousands of students, teachers, and staff. The company will utilise trained personnel, specialised equipment, and eco-friendly solutions to deliver services across one of Indias most extensive school networks.

 

The second agreement, valued at approximately Rs 74 crore, relates to security manpower services under the Security Manpower Services 2.0 initiative. Krystal will deploy over 1,100 trained, unarmed security personnel across offices, institutions, commercial, and residential premises managed by the Directorate. The scope includes access control, incident response, and 24/7 surveillance to ensure safe and secure environments for educational stakeholders and visitors.

These high-value contracts reflect Krystals operational capabilities in managing large-scale, mission-critical government projects. The win further reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the public sector facility management space, particularly in education infrastructure.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam ready to extend help in landslide-hit Darjeeling, Sikkim: Himanta

Stock Market LIVE today, October 6, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 330 pts; Nifty50 tests 25,000; SMIDs in green; IT, pvt bank shares rise

Ashok Gehlot

LIVE news updates: Ashok Gehlot demands probe into Jaipur hospital fire

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft may soon let players access Xbox Cloud Gaming for free with ads

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registration details, theme, dates, and more

Sanjay Dighe, CEO & Whole Time Director, Krystal Integrated Services, said, Winning these twin mandates from the Directorate of Education marks a significant milestone for Krystal Integrated Services, reinforcing our position as a leader in large-scale, high-value facility management. This engagement allows us to seamlessly integrate sanitation and security services across one of Indias largest school networks, demonstrating our ability to execute complex, mission-critical operations at scale. Beyond operational delivery, these partnerships strengthen our presence in government and institutional projects, creating sustainable growth opportunities while setting new benchmarks in hygiene, safety, and service excellence in the education sector.

Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of Providing Facilities Management Services, Security Agency Services, Housekeeping Services, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.5% to Rs 11.50 crore on a 25.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 323.08 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's forex reserves dip $2.33 billion to approach $700 billion mark

India's forex reserves dip $2.33 billion to approach $700 billion mark

Market trade near day's high; IT shares surge for 3rd day

Market trade near day's high; IT shares surge for 3rd day

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sarveshwar Foods arm secures Rs 266 million export order

Sarveshwar Foods arm secures Rs 266 million export order

OM Freight Forwarders IPO ends with 3.87 times subscription

OM Freight Forwarders IPO ends with 3.87 times subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon