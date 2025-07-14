Monday, July 14, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Supreme Industries Ltd notched up volume of 24849 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2412 shares

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 July 2025.

Supreme Industries Ltd notched up volume of 24849 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2412 shares. The stock slipped 0.14% to Rs.4,103.40. Volumes stood at 4317 shares in the last session.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 22640 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2532 shares. The stock increased 10.30% to Rs.13,574.00. Volumes stood at 4510 shares in the last session.

 

Pidilite Industries Ltd saw volume of 57588 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7020 shares. The stock dropped 0.92% to Rs.2,972.00. Volumes stood at 6719 shares in the last session.

Page Industries Ltd saw volume of 1875 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 269 shares. The stock increased 0.84% to Rs.48,300.00. Volumes stood at 155 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd clocked volume of 8031 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1530 shares. The stock gained 0.95% to Rs.13,868.90. Volumes stood at 524 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

