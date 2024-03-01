Agro Tech Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ind-Swift Ltd, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd and Tarmat Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 March 2024.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd crashed 13.60% to Rs 862.1 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18902 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4773 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Ltd tumbled 7.52% to Rs 19.18. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30567 shares in the past one month.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd lost 7.15% to Rs 435.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92310 shares in the past one month.

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd slipped 6.55% to Rs 1017.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47058 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd plummeted 4.98% to Rs 135.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5232 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

