Information Technology stocks slide

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 132.3 points or 0.34% at 38279.79 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 2.65%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.5%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 1.41%),Subex Ltd (down 1.02%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 0.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Infosys Ltd (down 0.96%), eMudhra Ltd (down 0.95%), Coforge Ltd (down 0.93%), LTIMindtree Ltd (down 0.77%), and Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 0.6%).
On the other hand, Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 10.31%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 7.4%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 4.48%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1098.33 or 1.51% at 73598.63.
The Nifty 50 index was up 331.85 points or 1.51% at 22314.65.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 304.61 points or 0.67% at 45529.71.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 71.11 points or 0.53% at 13474.48.
On BSE,2483 shares were trading in green, 1301 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.
Information Technology stocks slide

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

