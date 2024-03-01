Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 132.3 points or 0.34% at 38279.79 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 2.65%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.5%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 1.41%),Subex Ltd (down 1.02%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 0.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Infosys Ltd (down 0.96%), eMudhra Ltd (down 0.95%), Coforge Ltd (down 0.93%), LTIMindtree Ltd (down 0.77%), and Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 0.6%).

On the other hand, Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 10.31%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 7.4%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 4.48%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1098.33 or 1.51% at 73598.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 331.85 points or 1.51% at 22314.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 304.61 points or 0.67% at 45529.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 71.11 points or 0.53% at 13474.48.

On BSE,2483 shares were trading in green, 1301 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

