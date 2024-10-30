AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 20.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.10% to Rs 1030.51 croreNet profit of AIA Engineering declined 20.54% to Rs 256.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 323.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.10% to Rs 1030.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1273.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1030.511273.86 -19 OPM %26.7530.00 -PBDT360.92437.00 -17 PBT337.35412.49 -18 NP256.72323.08 -21
