Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 156.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 156.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 25.66% to Rs 165.84 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 156.03% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 165.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 131.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales165.84131.98 26 OPM %11.048.05 -PBDT15.047.88 91 PBT12.936.00 116 NP10.193.98 156

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Smartphones launching in July

Indian smartphone market value surges 12% in Q3 CY2024: Counterpoint

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Children will suffer due to pollution if firecracker ban is disregarded, says Kejriwal

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financials, pharma drag Sensex 350 pts lower to 79,950; Nifty at 24,350

insolvency

IBBI, IBA to launch centralised platform for asset liquidation auctions

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This smallcap stock has zoomed 109% from IPO issue price within 2 months

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon