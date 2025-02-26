Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AIIL acquires 42.33% stake in Prataap Snacks

AIIL acquires 42.33% stake in Prataap Snacks

Image

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Authum Investment & Infrastructure has acquired d 1,02,48,709 equity shares of Prataap Snacks (PSL) (i.e., 127 equity shares of PSL acquired by way of open offer and 1,02,48,582 equity shares of PSL acquired under the share purchase agreement), representing 42.33% of the voting share capital of PSL. Pursuant to the above allotment, PSL shall become an associate company of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution

Zydus to launch quadrivalent influenza virus vaccine 'VaxiFlu-4'

Zydus to launch quadrivalent influenza virus vaccine 'VaxiFlu-4'

Emcure's API unit completes USFDA inspection

Emcure's API unit completes USFDA inspection

JBM Auto incorporates WoS - JBM EV Ventures

JBM Auto incorporates WoS - JBM EV Ventures

Sarda Energy & Minerals reports fire incident at power plant in Binjkot, Raigarh

Sarda Energy & Minerals reports fire incident at power plant in Binjkot, Raigarh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outBuy now, Pay LaterEnd of EB-5 visaLatest News LIVETrump's AI vision of GazaAFG vs ENG Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriMMRDA-Systra DisputeIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon