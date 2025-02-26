JBM Auto incorporates WoS - JBM EV Ventures

Main object of JBM EV Ventures to carry on the business of providing electric vehicle (EV) battery services to customers on a subscription basis, Leasing, renting, and subscription of EV batteries.
- Research, development, manufacturing, and sale of advanced battery technologies and related products.
- Engage in activities that support the adoption and usage of electric vehicles.
- Participating in government and private sector initiatives to promote sustainable transportation.
- To carry out any other allied business activities that are in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders.
