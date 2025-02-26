Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JBM Auto incorporates WoS - JBM EV Ventures

JBM Auto incorporates WoS - JBM EV Ventures

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
JBM Auto has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company i.e. JBM EV Ventures.

Main object of JBM EV Ventures to carry on the business of providing electric vehicle (EV) battery services to customers on a subscription basis, Leasing, renting, and subscription of EV batteries.

- Research, development, manufacturing, and sale of advanced battery technologies and related products.

- Engage in activities that support the adoption and usage of electric vehicles.

- Participating in government and private sector initiatives to promote sustainable transportation.

- To carry out any other allied business activities that are in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

