Emcure's API unit completes USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

With two observations under Form 483

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection of Company's API manufacturing facility located at M.I.D.C., Kurkumbh, Taluka - Daund, Pune - 413802, Maharashtra, from 19 February 2025 to 25 February 2025. On conclusion of the inspection, the Company received two observations in Form 483.

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

