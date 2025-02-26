Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarda Energy & Minerals reports fire incident at power plant in Binjkot, Raigarh

Sarda Energy & Minerals reports fire incident at power plant in Binjkot, Raigarh

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Sarda Energy & Minerals reported that a fire incident occurred in one unit of Company's Independent Power Plant at Binjkot, Raigarh in the evening hours on 25 February 2025. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire was swiftly brought under control. The emergency procedures worked as designed. All personnel working there are safe. Based on preliminary assessment, the loss to the property is limited. Exact loss will be known after opening of the machine.

Restart of the unit may take some time which will result in loss of production. The other unit of the power plant is functioning normal

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

