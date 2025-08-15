Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit rises 88.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.29% to Rs 183.66 croreNet profit of Coastal Corporation rose 88.85% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.29% to Rs 183.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 132.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales183.66132.81 38 OPM %8.767.17 -PBDT11.157.33 52 PBT7.674.31 78 NP5.763.05 89
