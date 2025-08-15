Srestha Finvest consolidated net profit declines 93.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 90.68% to Rs 3.68 croreNet profit of Srestha Finvest declined 93.00% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 90.68% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.6839.50 -91 OPM %83.9796.43 -PBDT2.3236.99 -94 PBT2.1736.81 -94 NP2.1731.01 -93
