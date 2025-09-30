Airtel Business forms strategic partnership with Swift Navigation

To launch India's first AI/ML-powered, cloud-based location service, Airtel-Skylark? Precise Positioning Service
Airtel Business has entered into a strategic partnership with precise-positioning-technology leader, Swift Navigation, to launch India's first AI/ML-powered, cloud-based location service, Airtel-Skylark Precise Positioning Service. This service will improve accuracy by up to 100x when compared to standard Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).
Airtel Business' exclusive partnership with Swift Navigation will bring Skylark together with Airtel's pan India-resilient 4G/5G network to deliver a reliable and easily accessible centimetre-level-accurate positioning service for mission-critical, location-based applications for large-scale deployment.
A wide range of industries will be able to harness this high-accuracy service to power applications such as tolling, emergency response, digital mapping, construction, utilities, fleet management and autonomous vehiclesdriving innovation, efficiency and quicker responses in services across India's urban and rural landscapes.
The transformative possibilities of Airtel - Skylark Precise Positioning Service
Automotive & Transportation: Powering advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and fully- autonomous vehicles, improving road safety and traffic efficiency.
Mobile & Consumer Applications: Transforming navigation, ride-sharing and fitness apps with highly accurate, real-time location data for turn-by-turn directions, exact pickup points and reliable activity-tracking on smartphones and wearables.
Smart Tolling: Implementing seamless, barrier-free or lane-level tolling without the need for extensive physical infrastructure like gantries, cameras and readers.
Logistics & Last-Mile Delivery: Unlocking precise fleet management, route optimisation and accurate arrival-time predictions with unprecedented accuracy for vehicles, drones and delivery robots, especially in dense, urban environments.
Railways: Enabling enhanced safety and efficiency of rail operations through precise train positioning and control systems.
Agriculture: Powering precision agriculture through exact positioning for automated tractors, seeders and sprayersempowering farmers to optimise the use of water, fertiliser and pesticides, boosting crop yields and sustainability.
This partnership positions Airtel Business as the leader in India's precise-positioning market. The initial phase will launch a 35,000 km2 network around the National Capital Region (NCR) later this year. This network will be rolled out to other parts of the country in phases very soon after.
