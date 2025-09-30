Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Solarworld Energy Solutions jumps on debut

Solarworld Energy Solutions jumps on debut

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions were currently trading at Rs 332.10 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 5.38% compared with the issue price of Rs 351.

The scrip was listed at Rs 389, exhibiting a premium of 10.83% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 389 and a low of Rs 330.30. On the BSE, over 4.27 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Solarworld Energy Solutions was subscribed 65.01 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it closed on 25 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 333 and 351 per share.

 

The issue comprised a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 440 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating to Rs 50 crore by Pioneer Facor IT Infra developers.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 420 crore will be invested in Kartik Solarworld (KSPL), a subsidiary of the company, to part-finance the establishment of a 1.2 GW solar PV TopCon cell manufacturing facility in Pandhurana, Madhya Pradesh. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Solarworld Energy Solutions (SWEL) is a leading solar EPC company, deriving around 80% of its revenue from government projects. By July 2025, it had built up an order book of Rs 2,528 crore and successfully executed projects of over 250 MW capacity. The company is now stepping into manufacturing, setting up a 1.2 GW TopCon solar module plant, along with plans for battery storage and TopCon cell facilities to strengthen its clean energy play.

Ahead of the IPO, Solarworld Energy Solutions, on 22 September 2025, raised Rs 220.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 62.82 lakh shares at Rs 351 each to 15 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 77.43 crore and total income of Rs 544.77 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

