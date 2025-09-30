Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D B Corp Ltd soars 1.14%, up for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd soars 1.14%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 269.95, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.43% fall in NIFTY and a 28.85% fall in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 269.95, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24653. The Sensex is at 80424.93, up 0.07%. D B Corp Ltd has added around 0.52% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1562.1, down 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25369 shares today, compared to the daily average of 82832 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IFGL Refractories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IFGL Refractories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

BHEL secures EPC works from M.P. Power Generating Company

BHEL secures EPC works from M.P. Power Generating Company

Indices trade in positive terrain; media shares drop

Indices trade in positive terrain; media shares drop

Hindustan Construction Company signs MoU with Konkan Railway Corporation

Hindustan Construction Company signs MoU with Konkan Railway Corporation

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 408.1 MW renewable power projects at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 408.1 MW renewable power projects at Khavda, Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdvance Agrolife IPOJinkushal Industries IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon