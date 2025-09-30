D B Corp Ltd soars 1.14%, up for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 269.95, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.43% fall in NIFTY and a 28.85% fall in the Nifty Media index.
D B Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 269.95, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24653. The Sensex is at 80424.93, up 0.07%. D B Corp Ltd has added around 0.52% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1562.1, down 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25369 shares today, compared to the daily average of 82832 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 14.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
