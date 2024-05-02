Business Standard
Board of Confidence Petroleum India allots 4.38 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 02 May 2024
The Board of Confidence Petroleum India at its meeting held on 02 May 2024 has allotted 4,38,000 equity shares of a face value of Rs.1/- each fully paid up to the allottees as given below consequent to the Conversion of 4,38,000 Convertible Warrants held by them.
With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 31,79,52,043 (31,79,52,043 Equity shares of Rs. 1 each).
First Published: May 02 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

