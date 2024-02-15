Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ajanta Soya reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 21.24% to Rs 253.63 crore
Net profit of Ajanta Soya reported to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.24% to Rs 253.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 322.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales253.63322.01 -21 OPM %0.790.16 -PBDT2.910.70 316 PBT2.180.09 2322 NP2.09-0.23 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sagar Soya Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Ajanta Pharma PAT jumps 56% YoY to Rs 210 cr in Q3 FY24

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Rama Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.25 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shanti Overseas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2023 quarter

RKEC Projects consolidated net profit rises 0.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit rises 8.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon