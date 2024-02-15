Ajanta Soya reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 21.24% to Rs 253.63 croreNet profit of Ajanta Soya reported to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.24% to Rs 253.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 322.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales253.63322.01 -21 OPM %0.790.16 -PBDT2.910.70 316 PBT2.180.09 2322 NP2.09-0.23 LP
