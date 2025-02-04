Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 11.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.72% to Rs 192.88 croreNet profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 11.19% to Rs 33.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.72% to Rs 192.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 206.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales192.88206.77 -7 OPM %32.4729.00 -PBDT45.2941.26 10 PBT44.5940.60 10 NP33.8930.48 11
