Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 27.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 14.01% to Rs 442.71 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) declined 27.45% to Rs 31.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 442.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 388.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales442.71388.30 14 OPM %11.3817.56 -PBDT55.5369.47 -20 PBT40.7956.56 -28 NP31.1442.92 -27

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

