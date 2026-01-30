Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 126.03% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 72.64% to Rs 58.75 croreNet profit of Ajooni Biotech rose 126.03% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 72.64% to Rs 58.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales58.7534.03 73 OPM %5.162.73 -PBDT3.171.25 154 PBT2.361.01 134 NP1.650.73 126
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 12:51 PM IST