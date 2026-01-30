Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 126.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.64% to Rs 58.75 crore

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech rose 126.03% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 72.64% to Rs 58.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.58.7534.035.162.733.171.252.361.011.650.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News