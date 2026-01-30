Friday, January 30, 2026 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit declines 35.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of Smiths & Founders (India) declined 35.14% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.403.22 6 OPM %11.7613.66 -PBDT0.400.43 -7 PBT0.330.37 -11 NP0.240.37 -35

