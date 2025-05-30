Ajwa Fun World & Resort reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.14% to Rs 0.73 croreNet profit of Ajwa Fun World & Resort reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.14% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 172.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 2.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.730.51 43 2.702.57 5 OPM %50.685.88 -39.6319.84 - PBDT0.37-0.04 LP 1.050.31 239 PBT0.37-0.09 LP 1.050.11 855 NP0.37-0.09 LP 0.300.11 173
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content