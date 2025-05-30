Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India to remain fastest-growing large economy in world for next 30 years

India to remain fastest-growing large economy in world for next 30 years

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

India to remain fastest-growing large economy in the world for next 30 years, said Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal at CII Annual Business Summit 2025 today in New Delhi. Goyal stated that the country has maintained sustained growth of 6-7% and hopes to push it to 8% at constant prices. "Even amidst international upheavals, we are among the better-performing emerging markets. Today, India holds the 4th largest foreign exchange reserves in the world at about 690 billion dollars. Our inflation has remained below 4% for the last three months. The Reserve Bank has done a commendable job balancing liquidity and currency management," he said.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Amara Raja slips after Q4 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 167 cr

Amara Raja slips after Q4 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 167 cr

Bajaj Auto Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY

Bajaj Auto Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY

BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 195.08% in the March 2025 quarter

BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 195.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Abhijit Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Abhijit Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon