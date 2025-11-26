Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 46.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 203.10 croreNet profit of Akara Capital Advisors Pvt declined 46.69% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 203.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales203.10174.18 17 OPM %34.9232.28 -PBDT9.4717.35 -45 PBT8.2816.57 -50 NP5.6410.58 -47
