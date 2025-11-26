Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satya MicroCapital reports standalone net loss of Rs 199.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Satya MicroCapital reports standalone net loss of Rs 199.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 33.09% to Rs 211.77 crore

Net loss of Satya MicroCapital reported to Rs 199.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 20.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.09% to Rs 211.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 316.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales211.77316.51 -33 OPM %-13.6955.69 -PBDT-149.5831.76 PL PBT-156.4427.82 PL NP-199.3720.73 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ATS Heights Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

ATS Heights Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Century Joint Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Century Joint Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

DMI Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 88.25% in the September 2025 quarter

DMI Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 88.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit declines 51.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit declines 51.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon