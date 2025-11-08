AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.17% to Rs 23.23 croreNet profit of AKG Exim declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.17% to Rs 23.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.2333.75 -31 OPM %1.681.10 -PBDT0.180.23 -22 PBT0.150.19 -21 NP0.110.16 -31
