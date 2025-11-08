CL Educate consolidated net profit rises 48.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.39% to Rs 164.35 croreNet profit of CL Educate rose 48.71% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 68.39% to Rs 164.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales164.3597.60 68 OPM %14.4111.01 -PBDT15.1711.97 27 PBT5.377.76 -31 NP5.193.49 49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content