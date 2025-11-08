Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ram Info consolidated net profit rises 1185.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Ram Info consolidated net profit rises 1185.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 194.28% to Rs 11.83 crore

Net profit of Ram Info rose 1185.71% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 194.28% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.834.02 194 OPM %20.0312.44 -PBDT2.711.16 134 PBT1.830.23 696 NP1.800.14 1186

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

