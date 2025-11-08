Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 20.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.16% to Rs 834.50 croreNet profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 20.11% to Rs 84.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.16% to Rs 834.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 700.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales834.50700.30 19 OPM %10.7013.37 -PBDT112.5093.70 20 PBT110.8092.40 20 NP84.8070.60 20
