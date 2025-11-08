Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 22.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.22% to Rs 30.32 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 22.62% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales30.3232.33 -6 OPM %31.7334.98 -PBDT9.3011.06 -16 PBT6.718.64 -22 NP4.966.41 -23
